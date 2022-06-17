Capillary Technologies, a B2B SaaS platform for customer loyalty and engagement, has won Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data (for 'The Domino's Effect' Domino's Pizza Indonesia with Capillary Technologies) in Loyalty Magazine's International Loyalty Awards 2022. Capillary Technologies was a finalist in two categories.

The Loyalty Awards 2022 covered 20 categories in all and were adjudicated by judges from across the world. The winners were announced at a gala awards dinner held at Old Billingsgate in London, UK on June 14.

"We loved how Domino's solved a problem many businesses have-reactivating 'one and done' customers. They did so by appealing to one of their customers' strongest emotional drivers-their stomachs! Analytics and AI were used to find the best day and time to communicate to customers and incentivize them to order a pizza!" commented the panel of judges.

Said Harneet Singh, CEO at Domino's Pizza Indonesia, "It's a proud moment for Domino's Indonesia to have won the prestigious 'Best use of Customer Analytics and Data' award at the ILA'22, in partnership with Capillary Technologies. Our years of investment in building and perfecting Data Sciences based Customer Analytics model for driving incremental business growth has borne fruits. Not only has it helped us in understanding engaging our customers better to drive real business results in these changing times but also got us this international recognition. We are extremely delighted on what we have achieved together with Capillary team on this front."

Said Aneesh Reddy, CEO and Executive Director of Capillary Technologies, "We are proud and very pleased to have been selected as a category winner in this prestigious international annual awards program. This acknowledgment is a testimony to our best-in-class customer data analytics capabilities. Indonesia is a very dynamic market for cutting-edge customer engagement campaigns and we are glad to have partnered with Domino's Pizza, a forward-thinking Indonesian company, in achieving this valuable recognition".

About Capillary Technologies

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, Middle East, and Asia, in particular, South East Asia. Capillary Technologies offers end-to-end loyalty programs, a comprehensive view of consumers and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering a diversified product suite of end-to-end loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary Technologies works with 250+ brands as of October 30, 2021, including Shell, Tata, Asics, PUMA, Fossil, Hoya, Sephora, Domino's Pizza and many more from verticals such as apparel, footwear, supermarkets, conglomerates, manufacturing and electronics, pharmacy and wellness, fine dining and QSR, luxury and jewelry, entertainment, oil and gas, travel and hospitality. With a massive reach of 875 million+ consumers and processing 1.97 billion+ transactions in Fiscal 2021, Capillary Technologies' promoter i.e., Capillary Technologies International Pte. Ltd. has the backing of Swanland Investment ltd. (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus), Sequoia Capital India Growth Fund II Ltd., Avataar Ventures Partners I, and Filter Capital Fund I Ltd. Capillary Technologies has also been featured in multiple reports by Gartner and Forrester.

