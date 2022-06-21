

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO, SNCAF.PK), on Tuesday, said it has completed the acquisition of UK-based process engineering, safety and digital simulation company, Flex Process.



Flex Process offers advanced engineering and digital twin expertise to support asset design, improve operational efficiency, optimise asset life and reduce emissions for global clients across a number of energy industries, including power and nuclear; as well as industrial sectors such as iron and steel; chemicals; and pharmaceuticals.



The acquisition adds to SNC-Lavalin's rapidly growing net zero energy capability which sees multidisciplinary services delivered across power and renewables; transmission and distribution; hydrogen; carbon capture and storage; energy storage; and industrial decarbonisation.



'Flex Process has an established track record with a client base complementary to our own which will open up new opportunities to sell fully integrated services into growing markets,' said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. 'We now look forward to building on the success we've already shared together working across entire project lifecycles in complex industries.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SNC-LAVALIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de