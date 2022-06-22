Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - Bridges Consultancy, a firm that provides guidance and strategies designed to help businesses reach their potential, is unveiling its assessment and coaching-based strategies for improving businesses' efficiency. This suite of services sets out to reduce the time, and money companies lose in their bids to hire top employees. In addition, Bridges Consultancy offers a science-based blueprint that streamlines the onboarding process, as well as analyzing existing personnel and bolstering the team's overall productivity.

Currently, the average US business spends nearly $15,000 every time they hire somebody for an executive role. Standard hiring methods, such as relying on interviews alone, inevitably allow biases to cloud employers' judgment. Bridges Consultancy introduces standardized testing into the hiring process; studies have shown that incorporating testing results in longer-tenured employees compared to traditional hiring models.

Bridges Consultancy utilizes a combination of cognitive and personality tests, which cross-reference with the employer's job description. The company frequently uses a variety of validated and legal assessment methods.

Alongside its assessment services, Bridges Consultancy is announcing its 1:1 coaching programs, designed to help executives to improve in a variety of areas, such as their leadership skills, team-building, and organizational culture. As the pandemic has instigated a worldwide shift towards remote working, this has placed additional strains on these interpersonal aspects of business management.

Bridges Consultancy incorporates neuroscience into its coaching style, ensuring that they not only give firms a detailed picture of the data and assessment results but that they also provide an insight into the unconscious motivations behind people's behavior. Once the Bridges Consultancy team has determined this, they can use it to offer informed guidance on effectively enhancing leadership, management, and the overall efficiency of the group. In the widespread remote workplace fostered by the pandemic, this has been shown to be more crucial than ever, particularly given the negative psychological impact of environmental monotony.

These coaching services can help protect employees' mental well-being, which has been under significant strain due to the pandemic. At the height of this in 2020, a 27.6% increase in major depressive disorders was reported, along with a 25.6% elevation in anxiety disorders globally.

Sarah Bridges, the CEO of Bridges Consultancy, concludes, "We have seen a significant rise in demand for our services since the pandemic. As a result, workers are under more stress than ever and need help adjusting to the challenges of remote working. Our coaching and assessments help individuals deal with this and facilitate a broader company culture transformation, which can produce a healthier working environment."

