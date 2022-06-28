

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 28.06.2022 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS CARNIVAL PLC PRICE TARGET TO 800 (1600) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG CUTS QUILTER PRICE TARGET TO 125 (162) PENCE - 'HOLD' - HSBC CUTS SAINSBURY PRICE TARGET TO 220 (240) PENCE - 'HOLD' - HSBC CUTS TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 315 (350) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 3500 (3550) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS PENNON GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1070 (1200) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS SEVERN TRENT TO 'UNDERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 2700 (2675) P - JPMORGAN CUTS TRUSTPILOT PRICE TARGET TO 135 (168) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN STARTS ABRDN WITH 'NEUTRAL' - PRICE TARGET 187 PENCE - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 4100 (4500) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS UNILEVER PRICE TARGET TO 3550 (3800) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information.

