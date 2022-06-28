San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - People Leader Accelerator has announced the launch of PLA Guides on several topics of critical interest to Human Resources (HR) professionals. These Guides are provided in the form of downloadable PDF workbooks, which are available on the People Leader Accelerator website. They each contain templates, exercises, and examples intended to help HR leaders address issues crucial to the success of their organizations, such as designing organizational culture and creating value through people analytics.

Currently, 4 Guides are available on the website, with new offerings to be added regularly.

The Guide on "compensation benchmarking and leveling" deals with the foundational principles of constructing a simple and practical compensation philosophy. The key is to strike a balance between paying enough to attract and retain talent while controlling costs by avoiding overpaying for talent. It explains in detail how to address pay transparency issues, how to select an appropriate benchmarking survey, and how to match an organization's jobs with that benchmarking data.

A second Guide on "creating value through people analytics" focuses on the role that data analytics can play in HR and helps you identify the metrics that drive the most value for the organization. This Guide helps readers prioritize which items should appear in their dashboards and explains techniques for using data to influence organizational decision-makers.

The Guide on "strategic people planning" walks HR leaders through the process of strategic planning. It helps HR professionals to use frameworks such as stakeholder analysis and needs identification to prioritize their team's activities. It also provides influence strategies to help get more of their HR plans implemented.

Lastly, a Guide on "designing organizational culture" outlines why culture is critical to business success and the factors that influence culture. It provides insights into an organization's culture through interactive reflection questions and worksheets, helping readers to build a roadmap to activate their desired corporate culture.

Commenting on the guides, Andrew Bartlow, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of People Leader Accelerator, said, "These Guides serve as excellent resources for HR professionals who want to do the most important parts of their job better and faster. They might not have the time or resources to attend our 16-week intensive People Leader Accelerator development program, but these Guides can help them leap forward. While our guides are extremely high-quality, we have intentionally made them very affordable. Our mission is to support the success of HR leaders and elevate the impact of our function. We want to equip more HR professionals to deal with the largest and most common challenges that they face - in a more meaningful way than the talking head webinars and marketing-driven white papers that tend to be broadly available."

