

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salt Lake City, Utah-based Creminelli Fine Meats is recalling around 4,207 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE parmesan salami sticks citing misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves 2.6-oz. plastic pouches containing 'CREMINELLI FINE MEATS salami minis UNCURED ITALIAN SALAMI PARMESAN' with 'BEST BY' dates from 06/18/22 through 12/09/22.



The RTE salami stick with parmesan items were packaged on various dates from October 26, 2021 through April 26, 2022. The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST34644'. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Utah, and sold through internet sales nationwide.



The product contains egg lysozyme, an egg white protein and known allergen, which is not declared on the final product label. The recall was initiated after the inspection personnel discovered the issue during a routine label verification review.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de