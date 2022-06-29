

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 125440 people were reported Covid positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States to 87,221,842, as per latest data by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



549 Covid deaths reported on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,016,766.



California reported the most number of cases - 49219, while Michigan reported the highest number of deaths - 132.



Deaths have increased by 16 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 31000 people are currently in American hospitals with Covid infection, an increase of 6 percent over the last two weeks. Nearly 3,500 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 6 percent rise in a fortnight.



84,708,599 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



2007 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,332,800.







