

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo announced $2.96 billion from NOAA's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to address the climate crisis and strengthen coastal resilience and infrastructure.



Over the next five years, NOAA's targeted investments in the areas of habitat restoration, coastal resilience, and climate data and services will advance ongoing federal efforts toward building climate resilience.



Gina Raimondo said that the funding from NOAA will be used to support transformational projects that will help communities, especially underserved communities, build up local climate resilience and climate-ready infrastructure.



Funded projects will support three major initiatives.



Climate Ready Coasts will help coastal communities build the future they want to see, investing in natural infrastructure projects that build coastal resilience, create jobs, store carbon, remove marine debris, and restore habitat. $1.467 billion will be invested over five years.



Climate Data and Services will support a whole-of-government effort to address the climate crisis by getting critical information and tools in the hands of decision-makers, particularly to address floods, wildfire, drought, and ocean health. $904 million has been earmarked for this over five years.



Fisheries and Protected Resources will advance efforts to restore important fisheries habitat and promote community economic development. $592 million will be spent for this over five years.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de