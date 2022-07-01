

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loud Muscle Science, LLC is recalling certain Launch Sequence products in the United States and Canada citing the presence of undeclared Tadalafil, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



These tainted Launch Sequence Capsule products are marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement.



The affected products include Launch Sequence capsule products sold in bottles, as well as Euphoria capsule products and Aphrodisia capsule products sold in tin, to the consumer level.



The product was marketed through the Internet and fulfilled by Amazon in the USA and Canada, on eBay.com, and in retail stores.



The recall was initiated after laboratory analysis undertaken at the request of Loud Muscle found the products to be tainted with tadalafil. It is an ingredient in FDA approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction in the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase or PDE-5 inhibitors.



The agency noted that the presence of tadalafil in the Launch Sequence products makes these products unapproved drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore, subject to recall.



According to the agency, the most critical potential adverse health consequence of unintentional consumption of a product tainted with undeclared tadalafil is profound, life-threatening hypotension related to drug-drug interactions with nitroglycerin or guanylate cyclase inhibitors. Profound hypotension can result in a heart attack, stroke or death in the expected-use population.



However, the Hauppauge, New York-based Loud Muscle has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall to date.



Consumers are urged to stop using the product and discard. They are asked to contact their physician or healthcare provider for any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.



In similar recalls, Esupplementsales LLC in February called back one lot of Hard Dawn Rise and Shine capsules in the form of capsules, marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de