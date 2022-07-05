

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A multi-state listeria outbreak that has killed one and sickened at least 23 others has been linked to Florida -based Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.



The outbreak strain has been reported from 10 states, resulting in 22 hospitalizations. One death has been reported from Illinois. The CDC noted that five people got sick during their pregnancy, and one illness resulted in a fetal loss.



Big Olaf Creamery brand is sold only in Florida. As per an ongoing CDC investigation to find out the causes for the Listeria infections, nearly all the sickened people live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick.



Listeria can cause severe illness, known as invasive listeriosis, when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.



Listeria infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.



People may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.



Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, Florida is contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products until further notice.



The CDC urged consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home to throw away any remaining product. The agency also asked to clean and disinfect any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched Big Olaf ice cream products.



People at high risk who have symptoms of a Listeria infection, especially those who have recently traveled to Florida, are asked to talk to their healthcare provider.







