

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - British oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL), said on Wednesday that its subsidiaries Shell Nederland B.V. and Shell Overseas Investments B.V., have decided to build renewable hydrogen plant, Holland Hydrogen I in Netherlands.



The 200MW electrolyser will be constructed on the Tweede Maasvlakte in the port of Rotterdam to produce up to 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per day, making it as Europe's largest plant once operational in 2025.



The renewable power for the electrolyser will come from the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust, partly owned by Shell.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de