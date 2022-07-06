

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Usana Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Wednesday lowered its outlook for the full year 2022.



Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $3.85 to $4.45 per share and revenues of $1.015 billion to $1.065 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings of $5.00 to $5.70 per share and revenues of $1.100 billion to $1.200 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $5.27 per share and revenues of $1.13 billion.



'Our sales performance during the second quarter was below expectations, as COVID-related lockdowns, restrictions, and other disruptions continued in mainland China and other markets,' said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. 'These challenges were particularly disruptive to the regional sales program we offered in several key markets during the quarter, and ultimately caused participation in the program, sales results and active customer counts to come in lower than anticipated.



The company anticipates that second quarter 2022 net sales will be approximately $265 million, which compares with $337 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be about $1.05, which compares with $1.87 during the second quarter of 2021. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.26 per share and revenues of $272.77 million.







