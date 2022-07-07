

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - As more ministers of his cabinet tendered their resignation, British prime minister Boris Johnson is set to resign as leader of the Conservative party on Thursday, media reports say.



But he is not likely to resign as Prime Minister to allow election to party leadership in the summer, BBC reported.



The crisis deepened Thursday morning as Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and newly appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan resigned.



In addition, three of his aides - Caroline Johnson and Luke Hall, deputy chairs of the Conservative Party, and Rob Butler, a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Foreign Office, announced they are quitting.



This brings the number of government ministers and Joohnson's aides who have resigned to more than 50.







