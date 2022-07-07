

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in May from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 135 million in May from EUR 70 million in the corresponding month last year.



In April, the trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 523 million.



Both exports and imports advanced by 28.0 percent and 27.0 percent, respectively, in May from last year.



On a monthly basis, exports rose 9.2 percent in May, while imports increased only 3.1 percent.







