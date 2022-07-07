

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), the provider of diagnostic information services, announced Thursday it is partnering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) for COVID-19 program. The CDC chose Quest following a competitive bid. However, financial terms were not disclosed.



The program is designed to support free COVID-19 laboratory testing for patients in U.S. communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.



This will provide qualified uninsured individuals access to Quest Diagnostics' COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing at approximately 1,200 of its 2,100 patient service centers.



The CDC is harnessing the power of public-private collaboration to broaden access to critical COVID-19 laboratory testing for those most in need.



To qualify, individuals must complete a brief online screening questionnaire via QuestDirect, the consumer-initiated testing service from Quest Diagnostics. Both uninsured and insured individuals two years of age and older are eligible.



