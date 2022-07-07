

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Later this month, the U.S. Government will import infant formula from Australia and England under separate Operation Fly Formula Missions to address the nationwide shortage of the product caused by Abbott Nutrition recall.



The Biden Administration will facilitate air shipment of more than 4.7 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Bubs Australia infant formula from Australia to Ontario, California; and Columbus, Ohio via flights on July 10 and 21 respectively, according to the White House.



These two deliveries will include in total approximately 318,000 pounds of Bubs Organic Infant Formula S1, Bubs Organic Follow On Formula S2, Bubs Supreme Infant Formula Supreme Follow On Formula, Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula S1, Bubs Goat Milk Follow On Formula S2.



The product will be available through national and regional retailers.



On July 17 and 22, two flights facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Operation Fly Formula will land in New York, carrying 200,000 pounds of Kendamil EU Classic First Infant Milk Stage 1 and Kendamil EU Organic First Infant Milk Stage 1, the equivalent of approximately 3.1 million 8-ounce bottles. The product will be available at Target stores.



Under Operation Fly Formula, 13 shipments have so far landed in the U.S. By July 10, Operation Fly Formula flights will have imported more than 43 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S., the White House said.



In addition, the Biden Administration has taken a number of other important actions to ensure there is enough safe infant formula for families, including invoking the Defense Production Act, entering into a consent agreement between the FDA and Abbott Nutrition to reopen the company's Sturgis facility, and issuing FDA guidance so that major formula manufacturers can safely import formula that is not currently being produced for the U.S. market.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de