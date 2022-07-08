

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A public health alert has been issued for rendered pork fat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The affected product is 'Manteca Rendered Pork Fat Don Panchito' in 1.8-lb. plastic containers. The products bear establishment number 'EST. 19900' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The rendered pork fat items were produced on various dates from November 26, 2021, to April 29, 2022. These items were shipped to a warehouse distributor in Bronx, New York.



The agency noted that a recall was not requested as the products are no longer available for purchase.



FSIS was notified by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets that the rendered pork fat products were produced and shipped into commerce without the benefit of FSIS inspection.



There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or pantries, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, the FSIS in late June issued a public health alert for Siluriformes products imported by Carlstadt, New Jersey- based Grand BK Corp. The products were imported from Korea, a country ineligible to export Siluriformes products to the United States.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de