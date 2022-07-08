

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a grant of nearly $1 billion to improve the terminals of 85 airports across the United States.



This is the first tranche of $5 billion granted through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for this fiscal year for airport terminal development projects that address the aging infrastructure of the nation's airports.



Two grants will also be awarded to build and improve new air traffic control towers.



'Funded through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today's grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



From the funding, $20 million will be used to construct a new 700,000-square-foot landside terminal adjacent to the existing airside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport.



Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Tennessee will get $5 million for phase one of a terminal expansion project that will expand its second level by nearly 27,000 square feet.



$10 million will be granted to Huntsville Intl-Carl T Jones Field in Huntsville, Ala., for maintenance and expansion.



Orlando International Airport (Orlando, Fla. will get $50 million for expansion.



The airports that benefit from 76 grants to increase terminal sustainability include Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Texas); Boise Airport, Boise, Ida.; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; and Bishop International Airport, Flint, Michigan.



47 grants will go to improving airport access to historically disadvantaged populations and rural airports. Among them are Dexter Regional Airport, Dexter, Maine; Washington Municipal Airport, Washington, Iowa; Chamberlain Municipal Airport, Chamberlain, S.D.; and Fillmore County Airport, Preston, Minnesota.



New air traffic control towers will be built in General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport in Peoria, Illinois, and Asheville Regional Airport in Asheville, N.C.



The funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal grants.







