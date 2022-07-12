

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Food chains and restaurants, including McDonald's and Wendy's, are getting ready to treat customers with free or discounted french fries to celebrate National French Fry Day on Wednesday, July 13.



French fries, whose origin is traced to be in Belgium, are considered one of the most popular side dishes worldwide.



Wednesday, McDonald's will give away free orders of large fries to its loyalty program members with no purchase necessary, while it can be ordered through their app only. McDonald's reportedly uses around 7% of all potatoes grown in the United States for its fries.



The burger chain also offers a free McFlurry of any size when one makes a purchase of at least $1. McDonald's new Camp Promotion already offers month-long free and discounted food items throughout July.



Wendy's offers a free order of fries with any purchase through their mobile app available to digital loyalty program members. The chain has initiated a Fry Week, offering free fries with specific purchases that will change each day this week.



Burger King's Royal Perks members can get a free order of Chicken Fries with any $3 purchase on July 13. The company already offers free order of fries with any purchase once per week for the rest of the year.



For Fatburger customers, a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries will be available from July 13 to 19 with any purchase made in-store or online.



Meanwhile, restaurant chain Checkers and Rally's is offering free medium fries to those who sign their petition to convince Marlo Anderson, the founder of National Day Calendar, that 'Fryday' deserves to always be on a Friday. They must sign petition by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday to receive coupon for free medium fries. Further, a REWARDS App member will get a Fry Lover's XL loaded in their app on July 13.







