

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC is recalling a limited quantity of a select baked snacks products due to the potential presence of foreign material, such as hard plastic pieces, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Enjoy Life - Soft Baked Cookies - Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Brownie, Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, Monster, and Amazon Variety Pack; Chewy Bars - Sunseed Crunch and Caramel Blondie; Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals - Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate Chip Banana, and Berry Medley; and Brownie Bites - Rich Chocolate and Salted Caramel.



The recall is limited exclusively to the Enjoy Life products with various UPC and Best By Dates. The affected products were sold in retail stores and online in the United States and Canada.



No other Enjoy Life Foods products are affected by the recall.



The recall was initiated following an internal quality assurance surveillance. The company has not received any reports of injury or illness related to these products to date.



Consumers are urged to discard any product, but keep any available packaging and contact the company for a refund.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de