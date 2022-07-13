

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Price Inflation might get special attention on Wednesday. Earlier trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



President Joe Biden's planned visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia might give a special momentum to commercial airline businesses in these countries.



The political turmoil and economic crisis in the island nation Sri Lanka is getting the attention of the investors as an example of the worst debt management.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 84.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 12.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 46.25 points.



The U.S. major averages remained firmly negative on Tuesday. The Dow fell 192.51 points or 0.6 percent to 30,981.33, the Nasdaq slumped 107.87 points or 1 percent to 11,264.73 and the S&P 500 slid 35.63 points or 0.9 percent to 3,818.80.



On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.1 percent, while it was up 1.0 percent in the prior month.



The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for July is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In June, Inflation was up 3.7 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 8.2 million barrels, and the gasoline inventories were down 2.5 million barrels.



30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Beige Book, produced around two weeks prior to the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, will be released at 2.00 pm ET.



The Treasury Statement for June is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $34.0 billion, while the deficit was $66.2 billion in the previous month.



Asian stocks gained slightly on Wednesday. Chinese shares finished marginally higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.22 percent lower at 20,797.95.



Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.54 percent to 26,478.77. The broader Topix index ended 0.29 percent higher at 1,888.85.



Australian markets were slightly up at the closing. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.23 percent to 6,621.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.31 percent higher at 6,807.80.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 52.06 points or 0.86 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 133.65 points or 1.04 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 61.39 points or 0.85 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 168.26 points or 1.52 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.03 percent.







