

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Sakar International has recalled about 12,655 Tony Hawk silver metallic multi-purpose helmets that were sold exclusively at Walmart (WMT) due to risk of head injury.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the helmets were recalled because they do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.



The recall involves Tony Hawk Silver Metallic multi-purpose helmet, which have silver with black straps and a black buckle. Tony Hawk's signature is printed on the outside of the helmet.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card.



Consumers should not return the helmet to Walmart and should contact Sakar for the gift card and to facilitate returns using prepaid postage packaging.



The product were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at from March 2022 through June 2022 for about $30.







