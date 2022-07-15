

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) Friday said its subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited has entered into deal with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (QNRX) to develop and sell the latter's QRX003 in Canada.



QRX003, a topical lotion formulated with a proprietary delivery technology, is Quoin's lead product for Netherton syndrome, a rare congenital skin disorder.



If the product is approved, Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo, will do all commercial activities in Canada, Endo said in a statement.



In April this year, Quoin had received clarence from the FDA to initiate clinical studies for its Investigational New Drug application for QRX003.







