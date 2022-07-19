

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Earnings reports and Housing Starts and Permits report might be of interest to investors on Tuesday morning.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



Amid progressing invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on his first visit outside his country to the Iranian capital Tehran to meet its leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Ukraine continues to resist Russian attacks on its territory Donetsk.



While Britain is experiencing the highest temperature today, the country is waiting for its new leader to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 203.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 33.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 107.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Monday in negative territory. The Dow fell 215.65 points or 0.7 percent to 31,072.61. The Nasdaq also slumped 92.37 points or 0.8 percent to 11,360.05, while the S&P 500 slid 32.31 points or 0.8 percent to 3,830.85.



On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development Department's Housing Starts and Permits for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.588 million, while it was up 1.549 million in the prior month.



An 8-week Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



Asian stocks ended lower on Tuesday. Chinese shares finished unchanged. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.89 percent lower at 20,661.06.



On the day after a national holiday, Japanese shares climbed higher at the close. The Nikkei average closed 0.65 percent higher at 26,961.68. The broader Topix index gained 0.54 percent to 1,902.79.



Australian markets fell on the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.56 percent to 6,649.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.51 percent lower at 6,853.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 5.90 points or 0.10 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 0.48 points or 0.00 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 15.53 points or 0.22 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 33.42 points or 0.30 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.009 percent.







