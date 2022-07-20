

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):



Earnings: -$839 million in Q2 vs. -$68 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.84 in Q2 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $114 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $5.05 billion in Q2 vs. $5.14 billion in the same period last year.



