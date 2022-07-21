

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) issued a trading update for the first quarter, and reported that order intake has continued to remain strong and revenue, profit and cash are in-line with expectations.



The company sees FY23 revenue under contract of £1.05 billion, up from £900 million at April 2022.



Consequently, the company remains confident of delivering in-line with its expectations, with mid-single digit organic revenue growth and operating profit towards the mid-point of its 11% - 12% short-term operating profit margin target, rising to 12% - 13% operating profit margin in the medium term.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QINETIQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de