

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch unemployment rate increased marginally for the second straight month in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group, rose to 3.4 percent in June from 3.3 percent in May.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 339,000 in June from 323,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, climbed to 7.5 percent in June from 7.2 percent in the prior month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de