

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $234 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $631 million, or $4.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $281 million or $2.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $2.45 billion from $2.55 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $234 Mln. vs. $631 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.96 vs. $4.96 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.30 -Revenue (Q2): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.55 - $9.95 Full year revenue guidance: $9.50 - $9.75 Bln



