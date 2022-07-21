

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) Thursday said its double-blind phase 3 trial of Hyqvia met the primary endpoint for the maintenance treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy or CIDP.



The trial used 10 percent human Immune Globulin Infusion with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase.



The results showed that Hyqvia reduced relapse of neuromuscular disability and impairment. The pharma company said analyses from ADVANCE-1 are ongoing.



The trial was in 132 adult patients CIDP autoimmune disease who had been on a stable dosing regimen of intravenous immunoglobulin therapy for at least three months prior to infusion.







