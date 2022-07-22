

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK), a Swiss healthcare firm, on Friday posted a surge in profit for the first half, reflecting increased revenues and a decline in operating expenses.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company registered a profit of CHF 494 million or CHF 6.67 per share, compared with CHF 321 million or CHF 3.50 per share, reported a year ago.



Profit before income taxes was at CHF 594 million, a jump from CHF 296 million from last year.



The Basel-headquartered drug maker's result from operating activities or EBIT surged to CHF 645 million, from CHF 317 million, reported for first six-month period of 2021.



Operating expenses were at CHF 551 million, less than CHF726 million recorded a year ago.



Lonza's first half sales were registered at CHF 2.982 billion, compared with CHF 2.542 billion during the corresponding period of previous year.







