

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based Vichy Laboratoires LLC is recalling about 206,200 units of LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules citing laceration hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Liftactiv Peptide-C Ampoules 1.8ml (10 pack) and Liftactiv Peptide-C Ampoules 1.8ml (30 pack) which are facial serums. The serum is packaged in amber-colored glass ampoules with various batch numbers.



The product, manufactured in France, were sold at CVS, Walgreens, and Target stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and www.vichyusa.com from November 2019 through April 2022 for between $33 and $60.



According to the agency, the glass packaging of the small, sealed vials or ampoules can weaken over time and break when opened, posing a laceration hazard to fingers and hands.



The recall was initiated after the company received 35 reports of injuries, including one injury involving a cut to a person's hand requiring stitches.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Vichy USA Consumer Care for a full refund.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







