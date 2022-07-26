

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK), a British food services provider, said in its trading update on Tuesday that its third-quarter revenues more than doubled when compared with the pre-Covid-19 period, following the continued strong growth momentum.



For the third quarter, the company reported a 109 percent growth in its underlying revenue, compared with the underlying revenue recorded for the fiscal 2019.



For the year-to-date period, Compass posted an underlying revenue growth of 102 percent, compared with the underlying revenue of 2019.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'Given the significant acceleration in growth and ongoing recovery of our base business, we are increasing our FY 2022 organic revenue growth guidance from around 30% to around 35%. We confirm our FY 2022 operating margin guidance of over 6% and now expect our exit margin to moderate slightly from around 7% due to the strong net new performance and ongoing inflationary pressures.'







