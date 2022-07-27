

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Student accommodation provider Unite Group PLC (UTG.L) Wednesday reported that first-half IFRS profit before tax surged 156 percent to 334.1 million pounds from last year's 130.4 million pounds.



IFRS basic earnings per share were 82.9 pence, up 154 percent from 32.7 pence last year.



Adjusted earnings were 96.0 million pounds, compared to 72.6 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 24.0 pence, compared to 18.2 pence a year ago.



Rental income grew to 177.4 million pounds from 152.9 million pounds last year.



Net operating income increased to 131.9 million pounds from 111.1 million pounds a year ago.



IFRS NAV per share was 948 pence, up from 833 pence a year ago.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 11.0 pence, an increase of 69 percent from last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of 40 pence to 41 pence, down from previously expected 41 pence to 43 pence. The slight reduction in guidance reflects higher interest rates on floating rate debt and non-recurring costs incurred in the first half.



Based on a positive outlook for student demand and progress to date on reservations, the company anticipates an increase to 97 percent occupancy for the 2023 academic year, compared to 94 percent in the previous year.



Rental growth is now expected to be 3.5 percent to 4 percent for 2023, compared to previously expected 3.0 percent to 3.5 percent.



For fiscal 2024, the company targets rental growth of 4 percent to 5 percent.



