Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp-Aktie! Die Rallye schleicht sich an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMXJ ISIN: AU0000009771 Ticker-Symbol: UBLB 
Frankfurt
28.07.22
08:07 Uhr
2,560 Euro
+0,080
+3,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE CDIS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE53,08+0,70 %
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE CDIS2,560+3,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.