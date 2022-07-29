

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economy contracted in the second quarter, the first estimate from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product shrank by adjusted 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis after expanding 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter.



The production-side breakdown showed that transport, storage and real estate provided the largest negative contributions to the GDP in the second quarter.



In the first half of the year, real GDP grew 3.6 percent from the same period last year. The second estimate of GDP is due on August 31.







