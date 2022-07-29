

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L), on Friday, reported first-half revenue of £162.7 million, an increase of 9%, compared to £149.9 million last year, as customers continued to increase their use of digital products and upgrade their packages.



Operating profit was £121.3 million, up 6% from the prior year's £114.9 million. Underlying operating profit increased to £122.4 million from £117.1 million last year. Underlying earnings per share rose 7% to 11.8p from 11.0p earned a year ago.



Underlying operating profit excluding prior year 'other income' was £122.4 million versus £114.7 million reported in the same period of last year.



Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Our success during the first half of the year demonstrated the ongoing resilience of our customer base and the continuing love for and trust in our brand. Despite the housing market cooling slightly, activity on our platform was significantly higher than in the pre-pandemic market of 2019, with home-hunters using Rightmove for 1.5 billion minutes every month.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de