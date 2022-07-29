

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Freeport, Maine -based Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections is recalling certain milk chocolate covered blueberries as it may contain undeclared chocolate covered almonds, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 8 oz resealable package of milk chocolate covered blueberries. The product comes in Wilbur's branded 8-ounce, resealable zippered pouch bag, with UPC # 81321300430 and an expiration date of April 5, 2023.



The recalled Milk Chocolate Blueberries were distributed throughout New England in retail stores, and nationwide through mail orders.



The recall was initiated after a customer discovered chocolate covered almonds in a package of milk chocolate covered blueberries. The blueberry packaging does not reveal the presence of almonds.



As per investigation, the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging process. The company has now corrected the process and has instituted additional safety checks and corrective actions.



The agency noted that people who have allergies to almonds may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers with nut allergies, who have purchased 8 oz packages of milk chocolate covered blueberries, are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



