

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $208.77 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $267.57 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $69.77 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $0.97 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



