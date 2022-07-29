

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $371 million, or $7.19 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $4.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $3.837 billion from $3.207 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $371 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.19 vs. $4.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.65 -Revenue (Q2): $3.837 Bln vs. $3.207 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $27.25 - $28.75 Full year revenue guidance: $15 bln - $15.2 bln



