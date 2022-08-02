

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) reported that its second quarter net income excluding special items was 225 million euros, flat with prior year. Basic earnings per share excluding special items was 0.77 euros, flat with a year ago.



Net income declined to 147 million euros from 219 million euros, last year. Basic earnings per share was 0.50 euros compared to 0.75 euros.



Revenue increased to 4.76 billion euros from 4.32 billion euros, prior year. In the second quarter of 2022, COVID-19-related excess mortality among Fresenius Medical Care's patients were approximately 300. Health Care Services revenue grew by 11% to 3.78 billion euros.



Looking forward, Fresenius Medical Care continues to project fiscal 2022 revenue to grow at a low single digit percentage rate and net income to decline at around a high teens percentage range. The Group noted that revenue and net income guidance are both on a constant currency basis and before special items.



