

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L), on Tuesday, said it has agreed to sell two real estate and infrastructure consultancy businesses to WSP for £60 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The sale is subject to certain consents.



The sale comprises two businesses: Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure or REI, which provides specialist advisory, design, engineering, environmental and project management services for land, building and infrastructure owners; and GL Hearn or GLH, which provides advice to real estate developers, investors and occupiers across areas including planning and development, rating, valuation and occupier services.



The reported revenue and profit before tax of the two businesses combined for the year to 31 December 2021 were £88.6 million and £5.1 million respectively. The combined gross assets were £124.2 million at 31 December 2021.



The agreement to sell REI and GLH follows the completion this year of four other sales processes: Secure Solutions and Services, AMT Sybex, two Specialty Insurance businesses, and Trustmarque.







