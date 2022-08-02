

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $47.3 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $388.6 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $260.1 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $2.92 billion from $2.94 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $47.3 Mln. vs. $388.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MOLSON COORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de