

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alere Inc. (ALR) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$8.81 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$12.30 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.8% to $171.12 million from $258.62 million last year.



Alere Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$8.81 Mln. vs. -$12.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.28 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.21 -Revenue (Q2): $171.12 Mln vs. $258.62 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de