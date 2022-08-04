

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Corp (KNM) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled ¥11.43 billion, or ¥84.38 per share. This compares with ¥13.66 billion, or ¥100.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to ¥71.9 billion from ¥68.3 billion last year.



Konami Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): ¥11.43 Bln. vs. ¥13.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): ¥84.38 vs. ¥100.86 last year. -Revenue (Q1): ¥71.9 Bln vs. ¥68.3 Bln last year.



