

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $273.4 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $403.7 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $1.66 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $273.4 Mln. vs. $403.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.7 -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONSTER BEVERAGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de