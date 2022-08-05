

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $82.9 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $19.0 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $157.0 million or $3.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.3% to $476.4 million from $327.8 million last year.



Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $82.9 Mln. vs. $19.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.04 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.67 -Revenue (Q4): $476.4 Mln vs. $327.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $440 to $470 Mln



