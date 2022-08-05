

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $159 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $144 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $943 million from $817 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $159 Mln. vs. $144 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $943 Mln vs. $817 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.67 to $2.81



