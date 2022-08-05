

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L), a digital wealth management service provider, reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax decreased 26 percent to 269.2 million pounds from last year's 366 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 45.6 pence, down 27 percent from 62.5 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax decreased 19 percent to 297.5 million pounds from 366.0 million pounds last year.



Underlying earnings per share were 50.4 pence, compared to 62.5 pence a year ago.



Revenue was 583.0 million pounds, down 8 percent from 631.0 million pounds last year.



Assets Under Administration was down 9 percent driven by market falls to 123.8 billion pounds.



Further, the Board has declared an increase in the total ordinary dividend of 3 percent taking the ordinary dividend per share to 39.70 pence.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue margin of between 44 and 47 basis points primarily reflecting the higher revenue margin on cash resulting from higher interest rates, and 3 percent Ordinary dividend growth. .



