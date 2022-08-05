

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues about the strength of the world's largest economy.



Closer home, German industrial output rose sequentially in June despite supply-china problems and higher energy prices, data showed.



Output in Europe's manufacturing powerhouse rose 0.4 percent in June from the previous month in calendar-adjusted terms, Destatis said.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 13,662 after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Logistics company Deutsche Post jumped nearly 6 percent after second-quarter earnings beat expectations.



Insurer Allianz gave up 2.3 percent after reporting a 23 percent fall in Q2 net profit.



Automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plunged 5.8 percent despite the company posting higher profit and sales for the first half of the year.







