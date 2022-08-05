

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $16.82 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $15.51 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.1 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $346.61 million from $294.79 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $16.82 Mln. vs. $15.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $346.61 Mln vs. $294.79 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $325 - $345 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.3 - $1.325 Bln



